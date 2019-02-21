Northern Army commander reviews security in Kashmir

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation post the recent operations in which top JeM leadership was eliminated.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment, here and enquired about the health of recuperating soldiers injured in the recent operations.

The Army commander complimented the personnel for their exceptional courage and excellent professional conduct and appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care that is being provided by the doctors and support staff of 92 Base Hospital.

Later the Army Commander was given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander on operational and administrative aspects. The Army on Tuesday said the leadership of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Kashmir was "eliminated less than 100 hours" after the February 14 CRPF convoy attack in Pulwama and warned that those who pick up the gun will be neutralised unless they surrender. JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)