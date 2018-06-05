Northern Army Commander reviews security in Kashmir valley

[India], June 5 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city to review the overall security scenario in the valley.

This was Lt. Gen. Singh's maiden visit to the valley just a couple of days after taking over the reins of the Udhampur based Northern Command.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall security situation and major operational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps.

They also visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Kupwara where the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness. During his interaction with the troops, Lt. Gen. Singh lauded their professionalism, sharp vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and high morale and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality. Later in the day, the General Officer also called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed the vital importance of an integrated approach by all the stakeholders in dealing with the prevailing security situation. He also interacted with various officials from the government and civil administration and appreciated the synergy being maintained through the joint efforts of all the agencies which he said was the most critical aspect of successful counter terrorist operations. Lt. Gen. Singh who assumed the charge of Northern Army Commander on June 1 also extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir in the holy month of Ramzan and reiterated the Army's commitment to their wellbeing at all times. (ANI)