Northern Army Commander reviews security in Kashmir Valley

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh arrived here on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter-terrorism operations conducted in the region.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps. They also visited the forward areas in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness, read an official statement.

During his interaction with the troops, Lieutenant Singh lauded their professionalism, sharp vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and high morale and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality. Later in the day, the Army Commander visited hinterland formations in South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation and recent counter-terrorism operations. He complimented the troops for their remarkable successes in eliminating terrorist leadership from South Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty, the statement added. Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, he asked all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir Valley. (ANI)