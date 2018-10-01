Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Sunday arrived in the Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter-terrorism operations.

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Singh visited the hinterland formations in North and Central Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current situation.

The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent successes and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to minimise civilian causalities.

The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced. Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, Lieutenant General Singh exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir. (ANI)