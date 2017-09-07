Northern Command head Lt. Gen. Anbu warns Pakistan to limit terror activities across LoC

[India], September 7 (ANI): Conveying a strong message to Pakistan on its acts of harbouring terrorism across borders, the Indian Army's Northern Command head has warned the neighbouring country of taking an action similar to surgical strikes against its acts.

Speaking at a Press Conference here today, Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, General Officer Commander-in-Chief (GOC), Northern Command, said, "The surgical strike was a point we wanted to drive home across. The Line of Control (LoC) is not a line that cannot be breached. When we want to, we will be able to breach it (LoC), go across and strike them when we need."

Taking about the recent border disputes with China, the GOC said the border distress with China arises as there is a difference in perception of the demarcation.

"Issues have been raised and we are dealing with them in the manner that is available to us. At ground level, the issues get resolved immediately and amicably by taking up with the PLA," he said.

He assured peace and tranquility in east Ladakh and said there will be no Doklam-type situation arising there.

Talking about the infrastructural development in Eastern Ladakh, he said, "I am sure that in a couple of years we will be very well off. We are looking at the infrastructure form all point of view.

Commenting on the misadventures across the LoC, he said the situation is fairly under control.

"We are very firm in dealing with any infiltration. And it is complemented by many other activities, you would know," he hinted.

He said that the terrorist camps and terrorist launch pads in the south and the north of Pir Panjal and have not decreased. But the strong counter infiltration grid on the LoC has prevented them from foiling and entering into the borders of either Kashmir Valley or Jammu region.

Talking about the ongoing NIA raids to choke the funds of the separatists, he said, "It has got direct links to the terrorist activities in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley and the actions have led to a deterring affect on the youth and the stone-pelting has come down drastically as compared to November-December."

The elimination of terrorist leadership, which recruits youth has also helped in the decline of these activities, he added.

He also sought the help of the state and the central government to control the terrorist activities in the state, adding that the youth should be engaged in talks with the government. (ANI)