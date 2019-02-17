Not a rational decision to withdraw security of separatist leaders, says PDP

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): It is not a rational decision to withdraw security of separatist leaders in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, said People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Suhail Bukhari on Sunday.

“There is a consultative committee which comprises senior officers from security agencies. They do threat perception assessment and decide who is to be given what type of protection,” Bukhari told ANI here.

“If at this moment such a decision is taken, we believe that it would be more of a knee jerk reaction... No doubt that there is a lot of anger, but how rational this decision would be, we have our doubts on that...This decision at this point of time is not really a rational one,” he said.

Cracking down on pro-Pakistan elements in Kashmir, the state government on Sunday withdrew the security provided to five separatist leaders. The decision was taken in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed. “The government is issuing orders withdrawing all security and any government facilities provided to the following separatist leaders, namely, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, and Shabir Shah,” read the order of Jammu and Kashmir government. As per the order of the state government, all security and any vehicles provided to them would stand withdrawn by Sunday evening. “No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists,” said the order. (ANI)