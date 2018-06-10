Not answerable to Rahul's query on four years of PM Modi govt: Shah

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying that the party is not answerable to the latter's questioning of the work done in the four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a massive gathering in Surguja area of Ambikapur city, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi asks Modi Ji what did he do in the last four years. I would like to tell him we aren't answerable to you. People gave us right to be in power. Are you asking us about last four years? People are asking you about the last four generations. Why was there no development that time?"

Shah asserted that the Centre always thought of the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden, adding that it had launched schemes and policies for them every 15 days. Continuing his tirade against Congress, the BJP president said when the grand old party was in power, it did not give a befitting reply to the cross-border firing by Pakistani forces, adding that the Centre did the opposite. "Prime Minister Modi government secured our borders within the last four years. Pakistan used to attack us day and night. But under this government, our [Army] forces went there [in Pakistan], executed surgical strikes [against terrorists] returned victoriously," Shah said. He added due to the successful surgical strikes, the Centre placed India in a more respectful position before the world. Challenging the Congress to win the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections later this year, Shah further said that the BJP will retain power and will win 65 seats. Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh accused the Congress of opposing 'Vikas Yatra' in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district. State Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra and other cabinet ministers, along with Shah and Singh took part in the event. (ANI)