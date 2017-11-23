Not aware of Brahumdagh Bugti's political asylum application: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday refused to comment on whether the exiled leader of the banned Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Brahumdagh Bugti, had applied for a political asylum.

"I am not aware about any such application, so I can't answer the question," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, in a media briefing on Thursday.

It was also reported that the exiled leader of the banned Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Brahumdagh Bugti had, on September 19, 2016, formally asked the Indian government to grant him an asylum and Indian nationality so that he could live in India and move around the world to campaign against Pakistan. The report was later denied by the Indian Government and the BRP.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Switzerland rejected Bugti's request to seek a political asylum after more than seven years. Bugti took to Twitter to inform of the development. After more than seven years of waiting Switzerland has now rejected my application for political asylum. — Brahumdagh Bugti (@BBugti) November 22, 2017 The application of the outlawed BRP leader had earlier also been turned down by the Switzerland immigration authorities. Bugti was, however, informed at the start of this year that his case "remains in the process" and "no time frame can be given."