Not BJP, we are big brother in Bihar: JD-U

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): JD-U is the big brother in Bihar and not the BJP, said Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of JD-U, on Saturday while adding that there were no differences within the NDA.

"There are no differences in the coalition in Bihar, but JD-U) is the big brother in the state," he said while talking to ANI.

"There was no crisis, but some differences, which have been mitigated. LJP, JD-U) and BJP will work towards winning, and we will get 40 seats. Everything is final. In the press conference, everything will be made clear," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respected as a leader, and for the office he holds. In Bihar, there is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he added. It is worth mentioning that JD-U had contested the last Assembly elections in alliance with the RJD against the BJP and even formed the government, but later defected to the NDA and formed the government with the BJP's support in the state. Talking about the alleged worsening law and order situation in the state, Singh accused the opposition parties of conspiring to defame Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Only recently unidentified assailant killed industrialist Gunjan Khemka outside his industrial unit in Hajipur. "For us, there are challenges. Wherever there is a crime, criminals will be put behind the bars. If you see carefully you will know who all are behind the criminals. It is a conspiracy to defame our leader," he said. Taking a dig at RJD president Lalu Prasad, Singh said: "There was no control over crime and criminals when Lalu Prasad Yadav was in power in the state. Now criminals are inside the jails, while they were roaming freely on the street earlier." Growing discontentment among the NDA allies in Bihar came out in the open when LJP's Chirag Paswan told the media that the BJP had digressed to 'non-issues' like the Ram temple and had demanded urgent steps to return to the 'real issue' of development. Chirag had also expressed unhappiness over the sharing of seats in the state. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, after pulling out of the NDA on December 10 over the issue of seat allocation for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, joined the UPA on December 20 to be a part of the grand alliance. (ANI)