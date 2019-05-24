Not EVMs, but Hindu minds rigged: Owaisi on LS results

[India], May 23 (ANI): With the BJP's scoring majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday asserted that it is not EVMs, but Hindu minds which have been rigged.

Speaking to media persons, Owaisi said, "Election Commission must show their independence, I believe VVPATs should be 100% (100 per cent matching of VVPAT slips with the EVM votes). EVM hasn't been rigged, but Hindu minds have been rigged."

He also accused BJP of creating fear over the issue of national security and using it to its advantage.

"Definitely BJP was very successful in creating fear about the security of India, they created the narrative of nationalism, they created fear of Muslim minority. These are issues which BJP used to their advantage", he said. Owaisi has a comfortable lead in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency - his family bastion since 1984. In Maharashtra's Aurangabad parliamentary constituency, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Syed is also leading by over ten thousand votes. Overall, Modi is set for a second term as prime minister with his party looking to bag over 300 seats, while the Congress is winning 51. (ANI)