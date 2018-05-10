Not given Guard of Honour because I'm from backward caste: OP Rajbhar

[India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday blasted Bahraich officials for not giving him a Guard of Honour upon arriving at the city's Circuit House, a gesture of respect offered to every minister.

Claiming that he wasn't given the respect he deserved because he belonged to a backward caste, he said, "Itna charam pe jaatiwaad hai, agar yahin koi oonchi jaati ka Minister aa jaaye, ye adhikaari dum hilate hue inke piche piche ghumte hain. Kyonki main Bhar hu, pichli jaati ka hu, ye dekhte hain ki jaane dijiye ye kya karega (Backward castes have been mistreated for ages, if there was an upper caste minister, all these officials would have come running to please him. Because I am from a backward caste, these people think 'let it be, what can he do?'"

Rajbhar was in town to attend a wedding ceremony, following which he went to the Circuit House, where the City Magistrate, who is obligated to formally receive a Minister or any other VIP, was not present, nor was any other city official. (ANI)