Not going to hear any mentioning from today: CJI Gogoi

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): With the change of guard, newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that he is not going to hear any mentioning from today unless it would be a case of life and death or any other important matter.

"We are not going to hear any mentioning from today. We will set a parameter for cases," CJI Gogoi said on the first day after sitting in his chair in Court number 1 with two other judges -- Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph.

During the tenure of former CJI Dipak Misra, he used to hear mentioning of cases approximately for half an hour.

However, when a lawyer asked him for urgent mentioning of a case, CJI Gogoi said that he is not going to hear the same from today onwards. The CJI also made it clear that unless someone is going to be hanged today or evicted out of his house, he would not hear any mentioning for urgent hearing. Justice Gogoi also said that Public Interest Litigation (PILs) on every ill is not maintainable in the apex court. Supreme Court lawyer Aishwarya Bhati told ANI that with the change of guard today, the system has partially changed. "I hope it is done for the betterment of the judiciary. If the Supreme Court is not hearing any mentioning, then nobody should be worried about it. But judiciary as an institution should provide justice to the litigants as and when required," Bhati said. Former CJI SH Kapadia had also refused to hear mentioning. Meanwhile, a new roster of business in the Supreme Court has been issued on the orders of CJI Gogoi who has kept PILs with himself. Some PILs will also be listed before Justice Madan B Lokur on the directions of CJI Gogoi. (ANI)