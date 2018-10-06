Not just in govt, Congress failed as Opposition too: PM

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Setting a tone for Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Congress saying that the party not only failed in government for 60 long years, but has also failed as an opposition.

Addressing a rally to mark the completion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide 'Gaurav Yatra', Prime Minister Modi said: "There is a huge difference between those who do vote bank politics and those who support 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Those who do vote bank politics enjoy playing 'Hindu-Muslim' games and upper caste, lower caste games, men-women, rich-poor, rural-urban. They seek ways to create issues. It's easy to break, but it takes a whole life to bring all together. We are those who try to bring all together - all places and all religions."

"If the parties who do vote bank politics come to power, they divide the government officers too according to their politics and provide posts only to those who fit their vote bank politics, and thus, destroy bureaucracy. In a healthy democracy, a strong opposition is needed. But, we have a set of people who not only failed in government for 60 long years but also have failed as an Opposition," the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Modi further stated that the Congress leaders are "busy serving one family". "I am not surprised that they do not have the time to come to the state assembly and raise issues concerning Rajasthan, women empowerment among others. Please don't allow these people, who do vote bank politics, to enter any corner of the country," he said. The Prime Minister further said that he is still a worker for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am Prime Minister for the nation, but a worker for the BJP. So, wherever I am invited, even if at a booth level meeting, I will be present," he said. Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7. Counting of votes will be done on December 11. (ANI)