Not making Hindi language compulsory in New Education Policy: Javadekar

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday denied reports of making the Hindi language compulsory in the New Education Policy.

"The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Javadekar tweeted.

Javadekar's clarification comes in the wake of a media report suggesting that the Central government is planning to make Hindi compulsory for students till Class VIII in the New Education Policy. (ANI)