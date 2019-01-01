Not Manmohan Singh, I was 'Accidental Prime Minister': Deve Gowda

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that he was the "accidental prime minister" and not former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Commenting on actor Anupam Kher's upcoming movie -- 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Deve Gowda questioned how Manmohan Singh was the accidental prime minister, when he ruled the country for 10 years, whereas he argued that he was in power for just 10 months.

"I was also an accidental prime minister. I also ruled for 10 months. Dr Manmohan Singh ruled for 10 years. How can you say that he was an accidental Prime Minister?" he told ANI.

It is to be noted that Manmohan Singh served two terms as Prime Minister from May 2004 to May 2014, while Deve Gowda assumed the post briefly from June 1996 to April 1997. 'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister, and is based on the book of the same name written by Singh's advisor Sanjaya Baru. Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019. The political controversy over the movie caught media attention after the BJP last week shared its trailer calling the movie a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 years." The Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the movie and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect. (ANI)