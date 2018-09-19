'Not my problem if Badal suffers from verbal diarrhoea'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a day after the latter alleged that Sidhu was "mentally retarded."

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said "If Sukhbir Badal suffers from verbal diarrhoea, then it's not my fault. Similarly, if he suffers laxity of thoughts, it is not my problems either."

On Tuesday, Badal and a number of other political leaders lashed out at Sidhu for claiming that Pakistan was willing to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, which will be celebrated next year.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also criticised Sidhu and said Pakistan found a new agent in him and are using him as a puppet. The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is around three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, and if opened, will give Indian Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak breathed his last in 1539. (ANI)