Not only mine, AAP removed country's turban, says Sirsa

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): After BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa was marshalled out forcefully from Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Sirsa said that his turban was mishandled in the process adding that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not only removed his turban but also the turban of the nation.

Amidst the controversial demand for the revocation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gave direction to marshal out Sirsa, stating that demand for the revocation of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna was not a part of the original resolution passed by the House.

Earlier on December 21, Delhi Assembly gave a nod to a resolution, demanding setting up of fast-track courts to deal with 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases. The resolution also sought the revocation of the former prime minister's Bharat Ratna for allegedly justifying the violence.

Elaborating the incident, Sirsa told ANI: "I kept urging them to not touch my turban but they threw me out brutally and I even suffered wounds on my leg. It is for the first time in Indian history, that an elected Sikh MLA has been thrown out of the House without his turban. They've not removed my turban, they have removed the turban of the nation."

Sirsa further highlighted that he has submitted an application for the removal of House speaker under rules 145, 54 and 98 as he hasn't taken cases pending under anti-Sikh riots 1984 seriously. "When I asked the speaker about the notices submitted against him and the revocation of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna, he asked the marshal to throw me out of the assembly even when the House was adjourned. They thrashed me out and removed my turban."

"This has happened because AAP and Congress looking forward to forming a coalition and Kejriwal has given clear instruction to not discuss 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the Assembly as many Congress leaders are involved in it," he added.

Reacting to the whole incident, Sirsa further alleged that AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Jarnail Singh demanded him to be thrown out even after seeing that his turban was being mishandled.

Wearing a placard saying that AAP has changed the resolution to form a coalition with the Congress, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said: "AAP has changed the resolution passed in the Assembly regarding 1984 ant-Sikh riots case. Who has given them permission to change it and a right to break Assembly's image?"

"We criticise Congress government to save the culprits of anti-Sikh riots and change the resolution without getting official permission for the same," he added. (ANI)