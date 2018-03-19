Not pressuring Modi Chowk murder victim's family: Bihar police

Darbhanga (Bihar): The allegations that Bihar Police is pressuring the family of Modi Chowk victim are totally "baseless", Darbhanga Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmad said on Sunday.

The DSP also said the police had audio-video clips of the family's statements.

"The senior superintendent of police (SSP) is monitoring the case and we are investigating as per his direction. The allegations that we have pressured them (family) for making certain kind of statements is baseless," Ahmad told ANI.

The father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Tej Narayan Yadav on Friday night was allegedly attacked and killed by 40 to 50 men on bikes at Modi Chowk for naming the square on the outskirts of Darbhanga after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police had said the murder was due to an old land dispute and had no connection with the naming of the chowk. The victim's son and BJP leader alleged that the bike-borne assailants beheaded his 70-year-old father near Sadar Police Station area and also injured his brother, who has been admitted. Narayan told ANI that some people were unhappy over his initiative to name a local chowk after Modi in 2016. The DSP earlier in the day said the police had immediately reached the spot and arrested the culprits by night. "We have the BJP leader's statement and investigating the matter," Ahmad added. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party chief Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the allegation of the RJD's involvement in the incident was a "drama to communalise the society and cover the BJP's loss in Araria bypoll".