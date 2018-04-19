Not roads, water, K'taka polls about Hindus vs Muslims: BJP MLA

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Sparking a row, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Patil said that the upcoming Karnataka assembly election is "not about roads and drinking water but about Hindu-Muslim incidents".

Addressing a gathering in Karnataka's Belagavi, Patil said, "This election is not about roads, water or other issues.This election is about Hindus vs Muslims, Ram Mandir vs Babri Masjid.

He continued his speech and said, "I am Sanjay Patil, I am Hindu, this is a Hindu Rashtra (nation) and we intend to build Ram temple."

He further added, "Whereas Lakshmi Hebbalikar (Congress candidate in Belgaum constituency) wants to build Babri Masjid. Whoever wants Babri Masjid, Tippu Jayanthi they should vote Congress. And who wants Shivaji Maharaj and Ram Mandir should vote for BJP." Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)