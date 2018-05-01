Not wave, there is BJP storm in K'taka: PM Modi

[India], May. 01 (ANI): Expressing confidence over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there is not a BJP wave in the state but a BJP storm.

"The news says that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. The reality is, it's not a wave, it's a storm in Karnataka," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Chamarajanagar district.

Hailing BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the former will be the new chief minister of the state.

"BS Yeddyurappa is the hope of the people of Karnataka and he is going to be the next chief minister of the state," Prime Minister Modi added. During his speech the Prime Minister also extended his greetings on Labours' Day and that he would want to dedicate this day to hard working and diligent labours. "Today is Labour day and I want to dedicate this day to our hard working and diligent labours. I want to dedicate the historical achievement of the country on April 28, when all villages in India were electrified, to the workers and labourers of the country on this Labour day," he added. The Prime Minister, who kick-started the BJP campaign in Karnataka today, is scheduled three rallies in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi district today. He will address 15 rallies in total over a period of just five days. (ANI)