Nothing for Pakistan to show: Sitharaman over Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday snubbed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and said that they don't have anything to show in order to defend themselves.

"Since the Mumbai attack, not just this government but earlier government too sent dossiers after dossiers and evidence. What action has Pakistan taken on them? In India, following due process of law, courts have been approached and Mumbai attackers have been given due process and been punished too. In Pakistan, not even the first court is doing its job. There is nothing for Pakistan to show," Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference at Aero India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today promised “action” if “actionable intelligence” is provided by India about links to Pulwama attack in his country but warned of retaliation, without even thinking, if any kind of military action is launched by India.

When asked about the same, Sitharaman said: "I would not want to say how our government is going to respond to this as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country."

Sitharaman further assured that "every effort will be taken to prevent any future incident such as the Pulwama terror attack."

"We are gathering more information from the ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that forces have been given freedom to respond at any given time and as they see fit," she said.

Sitharaman stated that the morale of the Defence forces is "not affected at all" due to the Pulwama attack.

"They are absolutely ready to do their job. The response the people of India have shown has brought greater motivation to them," she said.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14.

Hours after Khan’s televised address, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the Pakistani Prime Minister has “ignored claims” made by Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is based in Pakistan, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated Pulwama heinous crime.

“Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” Kumar told ANI.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, the proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of ‘guaranteed action’ ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan,” he added. (ANI)