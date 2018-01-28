Nothing impossible for women if they have strong will: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that nothing is impossible for women if they have a strong will.

Remembering astronaut Kalpana Chawla ahead of her death anniversary on February 1, Modi said she gave out a valuable message to all Indians, especially young girls.

"Her message is, 'Nothing is impossible for women, if they have a strong will'," said Modi in the 40th edition of "Mann Ki Baat".

Emphasing that women in India are progressing in every field and have amazed the entire world, Modi said several verses of the Vedas were composed by the women.

"Let me tell you that one daughter is equal to 10 sons. The punya (good) we get from 10 sons, we get that from one daughter," said Modi in his radio programme which is also the first of 2018.