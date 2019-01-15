Nothing to worry , I know my strength: H D Kumaraswamy

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): After two Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said that he is totally relaxed as the two independents withdrawing will not affect the government.

"If 2 MLAs withdraw their support, what will be the numbers? I'm totally relaxed. I know my strength," he told reporters in Bengaluru when asked to comment on Tuesday's development.

Kumaraswamy also said that he is enjoying all the episodes going on in the Kanada news channels since last one week. "All MLAs are in touch with me and there is nothing to worry," the chief minister added.

Two Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar on Tuesday withdrew support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka. In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113. Nagesh and Shankar wrote separate letters to Governor conveying their decision to withdraw support to the government. (ANI)