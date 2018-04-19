Nothing to worry about, says Punjab CM on suspected terrorist movement

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Reacting on the reports of suspicious movement of terrorists in Pathankot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured that there is nothing to worry about.

"We are on top of every issue. There is nothing to worry about it," Singh said.

The state police is also closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the concerned agencies.

"Two suspicious people had apparently entered from Pathankot, but nothing substantive can be said as yet. Truth will come out. We are in touch with all the agencies," Surinder Pal Singh, IG Border zone in Amritsar said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened and search operations are being carried out around the border belt of Punjab particularly in Pathankot district. Acting on the tip off early Thursday morning, the security forces immediately spread out in large numbers and searched various locations in the region. The ITI building, where the suspects were reportedly spotted, was also thoroughly checked. Suspicious men stopped a Maruti Alto car belonging to a Maskin Ali late on Sunday night asking for a lift. However, Ali who was with his relatives, suspected that the hitchhikers could be terrorists; hence he left the car and ran away. Ali later on informed the Punjab Police about the same after which the search operation was launched on Monday morning. "Some men claiming to be a part of Army asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they weren't army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us, during our tussle they fled with my car. We informed police about this at night (on Sunday) itself," Ali said. (ANI)