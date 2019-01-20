Nothing wrong in proposing Rahul Gandhi for PM: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin who had proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candiadate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday said there was nothing wrong with the suggestion as he was merely expressing the wishes of the people of Tamil Nady.

Addressing a rally in Chennai, the DMK President said, "Yes, I did propose the name of Rahul Gandhi as the next PM candidate in the DMK rally. What is wrong with it? It was the wishes of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Stalin also attacked the media for finding fault with him for not reiterating his prime ministerial endorsement at the recent united Opposition rally in Kolkata. "When I made the suggestion at the DMK meeting the media repeatedly asked me why I had done it. Yesterday, when I addressed a rally in West Bengal and did not take Rahul's name in the rally, the same media asks me why I did not ," Stalin said. Asked about the sentiment of the people in West Bengal about the name of their chief minister coming up as a possible prime ministerial candidate, the Tamil leader said, "The people of West Bengal have decided to take a decision on it after the elections." Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief while addressing a rally in December last year claimed that if Congress president Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister he can provide a stable government. Stalin's statement comes at a time when various political parties have come together ahead of 2019 general elections to defeat the ruling BJP government. (ANI)