Notice issued to CBI on journalist Upendra Rai bail plea

[India], May 15 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea of journalist Upendra Rai, who is under arrest for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions.

The Patiala House Court has sought reply from CBI by May 18 on Upendra's bail application.

The CBI on May 3 had arrested Upendra, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehelka and Sahara Media, on allegations of giving false information to gain access to sensitive areas of national importance such as airports.

Upendra was sent to three-day CBI custody on May 4 and was later extended by two days on May 7. The probe agency also registered a case against Prasun Roy, CSO of Air One Aviation Private Limited, the company and unknown public servants for helping Rai in getting Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) for all airports across the country. The CBI had filed a fresh case against Rai for allegedly blackmailing a real estate developer. The case was also registered against his aide Rahul Sharma and other unknown officials of the Income Tax department. Rai and his accomplices allegedly blackmailed directors of White Lion Developers Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and demanded Rs 15.19 crore from them claiming they can stop raids with their contacts in the Income Tax department and media. After his arrest on May 3, Rai had moved the Supreme Court on May 4 to get a protection from the arrest, but the apex court refused to interfere in the case. (ANI)