Notice issued to Centre, DU over plea against DUSU poll results

[India], Sep 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi University, DUSU President and others on a plea filed by few candidates questioning the private procurement of EVMs for the DUSU polls.

The High Court directed the Centre to secure the EVMs used in the polls.

The matter will be next heard on October 29.

A plea was filed in the High Court by a few candidates alleging that EVMs for the DUSU polls were "privately procured". They questioned the procurement of the EVMs stating that the same were procured from the company directly manufacturing them and not from the election commission.

The plea also said that according to the Lyngdoh Committee, the elections had to be monitored by the EC which was not done. It had raised questions that the counting was stopped many times and some EVM machines were missing from the DUSU election committee's office. (ANI)