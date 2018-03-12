Notice served to BJP MLA for beating up Dalits

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Rudrapur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajkumar Thakral has been served a notice by the party for beating up Dalit men and women, the Uttrakhand State BJP President Ajay Bhatt confirmed.

A few days ago, an absconding couple's family had sought the MLA's help to find them. The couple was found and brought to the MLA's house when verbal spats between the families broke out.

Thakral lost his cool on the spur of the moment and started assaulting the couple, and various members of the family who came to their aid. A man recording the incident on his phone was also beaten up by the erratic MLA, according to eyewitnesses.

He also hurled numerous casteist and derogatory slurs at the Dalits. "I went to the MLA's house to check on my sister when I got there, a fight had broken out with the MLA abusing and beating up members of my family. He hit me on my wrist so hard, it got fractured," said one of the women caught in the storm. Thakral, however, refuted all allegations. "I have the utmost faith in the police and will support their investigation in every way, eventually they will uncover the truth, I have not laid a hand on any woman," said Thakral. A complaint was lodged against Thakral at the Rudrapur police station. This is not the first instance of the MLA getting into physical altercations. He is also accused of getting involved in physical fights at several police stations. (ANI)