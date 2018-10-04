Notice to Centre, Delhi govt on water, sanitation facilities for traffic police

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking drinking water and sanitation facilities for the Traffic Police.

Filed by an NGO, the PIL petition states that the Traffic Police always work in extreme weather conditions round the clock. It further says that they are not mandated to undergo regular health check-up due to the long working hours.

The NGO has pleaded that traffic police should be mandated for regular medical tests since they work in polluted and extreme weather conditions. Demanding health benefit package, the PIL further demands that "Health benefits package/ex-gratia for the Delhi Traffic Police officers for their selfless contribution in serving the public of Delhi in polluted environment and extreme weather."

The Court has fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing on the matter. (ANI)