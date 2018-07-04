Notice to Tollywood critic for hurting religious sentiments

[India], July 4 (ANI): Tollywood critic Kathi Mahesh was served a notice over derogatory comments made by him against Hindu Gods Rama and Sita.

Murli, the Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station, said that they received a complaint from a Bajrang Dal activist stating that Mahesh had made derogatory statements against Lord Sri Rama and Sita in a private Telugu channel debate.

"Yesterday night we had called him (Mahesh) to the police station as part of the enquiry and after interrogation, we served him a notice under CrPC 41 and asked him to appear in the police station whenever needed," he added.

As per the complainant, the remarks made were hurtful to the sentiments of the Hindu community. A case was registered under section 295-A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)