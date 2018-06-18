Notice to Upendra Rai on cancellation of bail plea

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to journalist Upendra Rai on the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of his bail in connection with a money laundering case.

The Court has also sought his reply by July 6 on the CBI's appeal against the trial court's June 8 decision of granting him bail.

On Saturday, Rai's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody was extended by five days in connection with the same.

Rai was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), soon after a Delhi court granted him bail in another case registered by the CBI.

Earlier, a special CBI court had granted bail to Rai, accused of being involved in dubious financial transactions and holding an airport security pass, issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), by furnishing false information. Rai, whose name figures in two FIRs filed by the CBI, was arrested on May 3. (ANI)