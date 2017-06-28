NotInMyName protests spring up across India to oppose lynching of Muslims, Dalits

New Delhi: The #NotInMyName protest is a demonstration scheduled in Delhi and several other cities across the country on Wednesday by citizens against incidents of lynching of Muslims and Dalits. The latest case to hit the headlines was the killing of 15-year-old Junaid Khan who was stabbed to death in Ballabhgarh, Haryana by a mob that mocked his skull cap and called him a beef eater after an argument over train seats escalated. Two of his brothers were injured in the incident.

The protest is being helmed by Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan who gave out the rallying cry. Although it was originally planned to be held just at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi, the idea has swept up a great deal of response online enough to be replicated across several cities.

The campaign sought to “reclaim the Constitution” and “resist the onslaught” on the right to life and equality, the Gurgaon-based documentary filmmaker said. The protest in Delhi will be held at the Jantar Mantar at around 6pm. The family of 17-year-old Junaid - killed by a mob when he was on his way home to Ballabhgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi - will also be invited to join the demonstration, Dewan said. An image designed by graphic artist Orijit Sen featuring blood-stained chappals, a metal rod and the message “Not In My Name” is being shared by hundreds on social media sites along with an appeal to join the protest.

In a Facebook post, Dewan called out for the outpouring of public conscience. “Shouldn’t there be protests against the lynchings especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16-year-old Muslim boy? If not now then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can’t all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner – Not in my Name,” she wrote in the post.

“Please carry banners with the slogan - NOT IN MY NAME. This is a citizens’ protest open to all. Everyone is welcome but without party or organisational banners,” the invite reads. It all started on 24 June with Dewan’s post calling for protests against the spate of lynchings that have taken place in different parts of the country in recent weeks, the latest being the murderous attack on Junaid on 22 June. “If not now, then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can’t all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner Not in my Name,” it said.

Junaid was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train, which he had taken with his two brothers after shopping at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar. A group of men hurled communal slurs at the boys and attacked them after an altercation, allegedly over seats.