[India], May 10 (ANI): A notorious criminal named Girish has been arrested, a statement by police said.

Girish is an accused in six cases including three murder cases.

According to police, the city police team had gone to arrest him after receiving a complaint from the public.

However, Girish attacked one police constable with a dagger. Police fired in self-defence which left his leg injured. Later, the police arrested him. (ANI)