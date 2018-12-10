Notorious criminal held in Haryana

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A notorious criminal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, wanted by the Delhi Police and the Haryana Police was arrested on Monday by a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), from near Sisai Bolan in Hansi.

A spokesman of the Haryana Police said that the arrested accused was identified as Jagdeep alias Sonu, a resident of Narnaund, Hisar district. Two pistols and four cartridges were also recovered from him.

The police spokesperson that the arrested criminal was involved in several cases of crime including extortion, attempt to murder and murder. A bounty of Rs 50,000 each had been announced by Hansi and Hisar Police on his arrest.

The CIA Hansi had received a tip-off that Jagdeep alias Sonu carrying illegal arms was roaming in Sisai Bolan area. A police team immediately swung into action and a trap was laid and accused was arrested. During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused was a member of gangster Vinod Kana gang. Further probe is on. (ANI)