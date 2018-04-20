Now, 10 summer special trains between Mumbai, Varanasi

[India] April 20 (ANI): The Central Railway will run 10 summer special trains on special charges between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Varanasi to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer 2018.

The operations of these weekly trains will start from April 24, 2018, and continue till May 23, 2018.

"Train No. 01027 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.45 hrs on every Tuesday from 24.4.2018 to 22.5.2018 (5 trips) and will arrive Varanasi at 12.00 hrs next day," said Central Railway spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "Train No. 01028 Special will leave Varanasi at 13.55 hrs on every Wednesday from 25.4.2018 to 23.5.2018 (5 trips) and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 16.15 hrs next day." The Summer Special Trains will stop en route at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Chheoki Jn. They will have one AC- Three Tier, 10 sleeper class, five general second seating and 2 general second class cum luggage brake van. "Bookings for summer special trains on special charges leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will commence from 21.4.2018 at all PRS locations and booking can be done also online," said the spokesperson. The general second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through UTS system. (ANI)