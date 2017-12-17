Now, a special dog parlour in Indore

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A Government veterinary hospital in Indore city has opened a special parlour for dogs on Saturday.

The hospital offers cheap and affordable offers for the maintenance of pets, as Dr RK Sharma says, "Three packages can be availed depending on the range of services."

"Facilities like grooming, haircut, shampoo bath, air cleaning, anne seak cleaning, anti tick treatment and many more are provided. On the basis of the weather, the maintenance and the diet for the dogs will be charted out," he added.

The registration can be done by depositing the fee on an annual basis in the veterinary clinic. (ANI)