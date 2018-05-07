Now, beggers can be voters in K'taka polls

[India] May 7 (ANI): A social workers group, Democratic Ambassador for All India Rural Integrity (DAARI) has appealed to Election Commission (EC) to enroll beggers and homeless people across Karnataka on the voters' list and until then stop all election process.

DAARI convenor Ravi Bangera has also requested Deputy Commissioner of Mangalore Shashikant Senthil to enroll all beggars who are in the city.

Senthil told ANI, "We are verifying details of beggars, once that is done we will enroll their names in the list."

He further said that they are verifying details of beggers in many places including beggars rehabitation centres and other places. Reportedly, five percent of Karnataka's populations are into begging and a majority of them have not been enrolled as voters. The appeal comes ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections to be held on May 12. (ANI)