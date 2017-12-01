Now, book rail tickets at reservation counters through UPI, BHIM

[India], Nov. 30 (ANI): To boost government's initiative of cashless transactions, the Indian Railways will now accept payment through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) App for booking railway tickets from reservation counters

The facility will be available from Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and booking of Season Tickets (MST and QST) from Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters.

This initiative will be implemented across the country from December 1 and no additional charges will be levied on the passengers for making using the UPI and BHIM App for a period of three months.

Though this facility was already available for booking e-tickets, now, it has been extended to the tickets being booked from railway counters. (ANI)