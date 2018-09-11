Now Delhi Govt will deliver public services at your doorstep

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday launched the home delivery of public services, including marriage certificates, driving licenses and water connection documents.

Speaking at the launching event here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the initiative will bring about a "revolutionary change in governance."

"Today is a historic day. This will bring a revolutionary change in governance. It is historic not just for the Delhi government, for the people of this city or even for the country, I believe today is historic for the whole world as this experiment is unique," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that like food, clothes and numerous other things that can be delivered to one's house, the government will now reach every Delhi resident's doorstep by just dialling 1076. As many as 40 different services, including the issuance of learner's and permanent driver's license, installation of new water connection, issuance of Caste Certificates for SC/ST/OBC categories, etc will now be available at people's homes in the first phase. "This is a small, but a concrete step towards our goal, but like it has been announced, next month we will start 30 more services and an additional 30 in a few more months. However, we will not be restricted to 100 services; eventually, all of the governance will be available at people's doorsteps. No one will have to come to us, we will go to them," Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister stated that the services will be available for a nominal fee of Rs 50. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released figures from the first day of the service. (ANI)