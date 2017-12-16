Now devotees can't enter sanctum sanctorum of Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to impose restrictions on the entry of devotees, including VVIPs, into the sanctum sanctorum of Puri's Sri Jagannath Temple.

The Law Department has asked the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to stop the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum (garbha griha) of the temple.

The instruction was given based on the recommendation of a commission of inquiry into the affairs of Sri Jagannath Temple.

"Darshan of the deities in the temple by the devotees including the VIPs shall be restricted only up to Bhittar Katha (a wooden separation). None except Sevaks (priests) having actual Seba (ritual) in the garbha griha on any particular day should be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum," the Law Department wrote to the SJTA and Puri district Collector.

It said entry into the sanctum sanctorum during "Paramanik Darshan" and "Sahana Mela Darshan" (public prayer) should be stopped. The Law Department has also asked the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to take necessary steps for implementation of the recommendations of the commission. The commission of inquiry headed by Justice B.P. Das had earlier submitted its interim report to the Odisha government and suggested several measures to streamline affairs at the Puri Srimandir on April 20. However, the decision of the state government was opposed by the servitors. Binayak Dasmohapatra, a senior servitor, said the decision of the government to impose restriction on entry of devotees was against the tradition and it should be revoked. Meanwhile, two persons from Uttar Pradesh have been detained by Srimandir Police while taking selfie on temple premises. Taking photographs on the temple premises is restricted.