Now, Gorakhpur-Humsafar Express to ply everyday

[India], May 6 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Railways and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off the special train 02571 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express here, which will now run everyday.

Owing to the huge demand and rush of passengers in the New Delhi-Gorakhpur stretch, the 12571/12572 Gorakhpur Anand Vihar Humsafar Express via Barhni will now be extended from two days to four days, while the already operational 12595/12596 Gorakhpur Anand Vihar Humsafar Express via Basti will now be extended from once a week to three days a week.

Sinha also inaugurated various passenger amenities at the Gorakhpur station and said he dedicated the amenities to the citizens of the country. (ANI)