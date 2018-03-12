Now, Muslim women board seeks amendment in Triple Talaq bill

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) President Shaista Amber has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking amendment in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, popularly known as the Triple Talaq bill.

Amber said that she "urged him to do changes to present bill as it will lead to conflict and disunity in family instead of resolution."

"We support the bill but there should be amendment to it," she added.

The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp. (ANI)