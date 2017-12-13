Now, parents can complain about Delhi school fees

New Delhi: Parents can complain to a Delhi government-appointed committee if they have an issue with the fees charged by private schools.

The 'Fee Anomaly Committees' have been formed in each district pursuant to recommendations of the Justice Duggal Committee.

"Any parent or guardian of a student of any recognised unaided school individually or jointly aggrieved by the amount of fees or any other charge being levied by the school may register a complaint with the said committee of respective district," a Directorate of Education (DoE) order, dated December 12, read.

"The complaint can be registered with the committee of the respective districts in the prescribed proforma along with a processing fee of Rs 100," a statement read. The DoE also directed schools to make available to the Committee any record of the school and its accounts. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on several complaints of arbitrary increase in fees by schools in the name of the Seventh Pay Commission revision, an official told IANS. All MLAs are scheduled to meet officials of the DoE on Thursday, with complaints from their respective constituencies on the issue. The meeting is expected to be attended by Kejriwal and Sisodia.