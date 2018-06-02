Nowhatta incident: 2 FIRs registered against CRPF's Srinagar Unit

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two FIRs (First Information Report) against the Srinagar Unit of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) over Nowhatta incident, wherein a stone pelter died after being mowed down by a CRPF vehicle.

The FIRs were registered under sections 307 for attempt to murder, 148 for rioting, armed with deadly weapon, and section 279 for rash driving, among other sections including 149, 152, 336 and 427.

Kaiser Ahmad, who was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura on Friday, succumbed to his critical internal injuries earlier today.

Besides Ahmad, the CRPF vehicle also hit two others during protests after congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (ANI)