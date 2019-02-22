NRI family donates Rs 1 lakh for kin of four Pulwama martyrs

[Punjab] (India), 22 February (ANI): At a time when every citizen of the nation is mourning its martyrs and seeking action against the perpetrators of Pulwama attack, Indians across the globe have come forward to help the affected families.

Similarly, an NRI family from Canada has offered to donate Rs one lakh each to families of four CRPF soldiers.

Jasskaran Singh Deol, who owns a furniture store in Alberta has decided to visit the bereaved families and handover his contribution on 24th and 25th February.

He also urged NRIs across the world to contribute. "Money cannot fix the loss the families have gone through. The families of the soldiers have suffered a huge loss. This country has given me birth and it is my time to pay it back." (ANI)