NRIs are brand ambassadors of India across globe: Rahul Gandhi

[India] January 7 (ANI): Ahead of his conclave in Bahrain, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted that non-resident Indians (NRIs) are the brand ambassadors of India across the world.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow", the Congress chief tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi will address an NRI conclave in Bahrain tomorrow.

This will be his first visit abroad as the party president and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region.

The Gandhi scion reached the country earlier in the evening and will depart from there tomorrow. The NRIs from 65 countries are expected to attend the meeting. He will also meet Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other local leaders. Later in the day, Rahul will meet the local business communities as well. (ANI)