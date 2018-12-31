NSAB likely to be expanded on Tuesday

The National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) is likely to be expanded on Tuesday with the induction of former diplomat Amar Sinha, former chief of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Asif Ibrahim and former Research and Analysis Wing (R &AW) official Tilak Devesher in the Board. PS Raghavan, the present convener of the board, is re-designated as its Chairman.

The former official of R&AW A B Mathur, Lt General (Retd) S L Narasimhan, Vice Admiral Anil Chopra and Prof Bimal N Patel of the Gujarat National Law University are among other members of the Board.

The NSAB deals with internal and external security, foreign affairs, defence, science and technology, and economic affairs and normally meets at least once a month.(ANI)