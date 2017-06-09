NSCN-K supremo Khaplang passes away

[India] June 9 (ANI): S.S. Khaplang, chairman of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K), passed away on Friday evening in Myanmar.

According to sources, Khaplang reportedly died due to diabetic stroke. He was 79. He died at Taga camp at about 08: 05 pm at MNHS (Mayanmar North Hills), just opposite to Nagaland border.

Khaplang, a Hemi Naga from Myanmar, formed the NSCN on January 31, 1980 along with Isak Chishi Swu, and Thuingaleng Muivah.

Later, Khaplang formed NSCN-K on April 30, 1988 after differences surfaced between the founding members of the NSCN.

The NSCN-K has been involved in a series of attacks under the banner of the United Liberation Front of South East Asia. (ANI)