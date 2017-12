[India], Dec 5 (ANI): A National Security Guard (NSG) commando on Tuesday committed suicide after shooting his wife and sister-in-law in Manesar.

According to the police, the commando first shot at his wife and sister-in-law inside the camp located at Manesar before committing suicide.

Both the women have been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jitender Kumar. (ANI)