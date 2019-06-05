NSG team returns to Delhi after summitting Mt Everest

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Members of the National Security Guard (NSG), who successfully summitted Mount Everest received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here on their return.

The NSG team, led by Lt Col Jay Prakash had successfully summitted Mt Everest on May 16.NSG, the elite Special Force of the Country had undertaken a mission to climb Mt Everest in 2019 with a 16 member climbing team led by Lt Col Jay Prakash Kumar.

The team undertook the traditional SE approach route via South Col in Solukhumbhu Region of Nepal to reach the highest place on earth.

The team was flagged off by Sudeep Lakhtakia, IPS, DG, NSG on March, 26 from Delhi.Volunteers who went on the expedition were trained on basic and advanced mountaineering courses from HMI, Darjeeling. (ANI)